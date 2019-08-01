Boy revived after I-94 crash involving semi-truck

PORTAGE, Mich. (WOOD) — Police say a 14-year-old boy had to be revived after the minivan he was riding in collided with a semi-truck on I-94.

The crash happened shortly before 6 p.m. on westbound I-94 just west of Oakland Drive in Portage.

Officers say the boy’s mother was trying to merge onto the highway when she lost control of her minivan. The vehicle swerved into the westbound lanes where it was broadsided by a semi-truck before hitting a cement median.

The first people at the scene reported the 14-year-old boy in the back seat of the minivan wasn’t breathing. He was revived a short time later, police say.

The driver and her daughter, who was also in the minivan, suffered minor injuries. All three family members were taken to Bronson Methodist Hospital where police say the teen’s condition improved.

The drivers involved in the crash and other witnesses told police the crash may have been caused by a vehicle that rear-ended the minivan, causing it to veer into traffic.

Anyone with information in this case is encouraged to call the Portage Department of Public Safety at 269.329.4567 or Silent Observer at 269.343.2100.