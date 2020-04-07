Boy, 3, run over by car, injured near Battle Creek

PENNIFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A 3-year-old boy was taken to the hospital after being run over by a car near Battle Creek Monday.

The Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office said authorities were called around 8 p.m. to the Bellevue Road between 11 Mile and Calender roads in Pennfield Township near Battle Creek.

When deputies arrived on scene, the sheriff’s office said the male driver said he didn’t know the child was behind the vehicle when backed up, running over the boy.

The 3-year-old boy was taken to the hospital with injuries that are not life threatening.