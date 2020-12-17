Borgess Run, Kalamazoo Marathon canceled in 2021

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — The 2021 Borgess Run for the Health of It and Kalamazoo Marathon have been canceled, with organizers citing public health concerns.

The Borgess Run Camp is also canceled for the year.

“Our commitment to the safety and well-being of our participants and volunteers made this decision unavoidable,” Peter Bergmann, President of Ascension Borgess, said in a Thursday statement. “We value our relationship with the community that has allowed us to bring this commitment to life over the past 40 years. And we have every expectation that the current health challenges we face will embolden our efforts to recommit to this important part of our mission.”

Organizers say the events will return in 2022.