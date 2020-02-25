Boil water advisory issued in north side of Kalamazoo

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — A boil water advisory has been issued for several homes on the north side of Kalamazoo Monday due to a water main break.

City official say the water main break happened on West Clay Street and caused a “temporary loss of pressure.”

The follow areas are impacted by the advisory:

West Clay Street between North Rose Street and North Burdick Street (north side of street.) The northwest corner of West Clay Street and North Burdick Street are not impacted.

North Rose Street between West Prouty Street and West Paterson Street. The northwest and northeast corners of North Rose Street and West Paterson Street are not impacted. The southeast corner of North Rose Street and West Clay Street also aren’t impacted.

117 West Prouty Street and 212 West Prouty Street.

The city says the advisory is precautionary as there aren’t any confirmed test of bacteria. The advisory is expected to be lifted in 72 hours.