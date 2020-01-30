Boil water advisory issued along Evelyn Ave in Kalamazoo

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — A precautionary boil water advisory has been issued for part of Kalamazoo Thursday following a water main break.

The affected area includes portions of Evelyn Avenue in the city’s South Westnedge neighborhood.

Those properties affected include:

Evelyn Avenue — From S. Westnedge Avenue to S. Rose Street, both sides of the street as well as the southwest corner of Evelyn and Rose. It doesn’t include the northwest corner of Evelyn and Park.

— From S. Westnedge Avenue to S. Rose Street, both sides of the street as well as the southwest corner of Evelyn and Rose. It doesn’t include the northwest corner of Evelyn and Park. S. Park Street — Only the northeast corner of Park and Evelyn.

— Only the northeast corner of Park and Evelyn. S. Westnedge Avenue — Only the northeast and southeast corners of Westnedge and Evelyn avenues.

The advisory is precautionary. There have not been any tests showing bacteria present in the water main at the location of the repair, according to the release.

Water main breaks cause a drop in water pressure that can allow bacteria to enter the system, which is why the advisory was issued as a precaution.

Initial sampling results will be available within 24 hours and the final set within 48 hours, according to the release. The city expects the advisory will be lifted by Feb. 2.