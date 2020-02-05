Boil water advisory issued after water main break in Kzoo

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — A precautionary boil water has been issued for part of Kalamazoo following a water main break Wednesday.

The following areas are affected as crews work to repair the water main break on Lake Stret:

South side of Lake Street — From Healy Street to 150 feet west of Shakespeare Avenue. It doesn’t include the southwest corner of Lake and Healy.

North side of Lake Street — From Healy Street to 275 feet west of Shakespeare Avenue. It doesn't include the northeast corner of Lake and Shakespeare nor the northeast corner of Lake and Healy.

Shakespeare Avenue — From Lake Street to Clinton Avenue, both sides of the street.

East Stockbridge Avenue — From Schuster Avenue west to the dead end of East Stockbridge, both sides of the street.

Byron Avenue — From East Stockbridge Avenue to Egleston Avenue, both sides of the street.

Egleston Avenue — From Byron Avenue east to dead end of Egleston Avenue, both sides of the street.

Schuster Avenue — From Lake Street to Clinton Avenue, both sides of the street.

Clinton Avenue — From Shakespeare Avenue east o dead of Clinton Avenue, both sides of the street.

The advisory is precautionary. There have not been any tests showing bacteria present in the water mina at the location of the of the repair, according to a city of Kalamazoo news release.

Water main breaks cause a drop in water pressure that can allow bacteria to enter the system, which is why advisory was issued as a precaution.

Affected customers may use bottled water or boil their tap water for two minutes before drinking. People can use the water for personal hygiene.

Initial sampling results will available within 24 hours and the final set within 48 hours. The city expects the advisory will be lifted by Feb. 8.