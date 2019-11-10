Boil water advisory for Kalamazoo

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — The City of Kalamazoo has issued a precautionary boil water advisory following a water main break.

The water main break caused a loss in water pressure. There have not been any confirmed tests showing bacteria present in the location of the break.

Residents in the following affected areas should take caution:

Parker Avenue – South Westnedge Avenue (western boundary), to South Rose Street (eastern boundary.) This includes both sides of the street. This does not include the northwest corner of Parker Avenue and South Park Street.

South Westnedge Avenue – This only includes the northeast and southeast corner of South Westnedge Avenue and Parker Avenue.

South Park Street – Parker Avenue (northern boundary) to Buchanan Avenue (southern boundary.) This includes both sides of the street. It does not include the northwest corner of South Park Street and Parker Avenue. It also does not include the northwest, southwest and south east corners of South Park Street and Buchanan Avenue.

South Rose Street – Only the northwest and southwest corners of South Rose Street and Parker Avenue.

It is expected that the advisory will be lifted within 72 hours.

No additional precautionary measures are necessary for water used for personal hygiene.