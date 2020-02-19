Boil water advisory for Battle Creek, surrounding areas

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. (WOOD) — The entire city of Battle Creek and surrounding areas are under a boil water advisory due to a water main break, city officials say.

They say there’s a significant leak on a 16-inch water main behind the former Kmart near Capital Avenue and Dickman Road.

In additional to Battle Creek, the city of Springfield, Bedford Township, Emmett Township, Leroy Township and Pennfield Township are impacted by the advisory.

Officials say water pressure decreased due to the break, allowing contamination to enter the water system. Some customers may have completely lost water service.

Crews responded to the issue immediately and shut down necessary valves.

Before the advisory is lifted, water quality will be tested and the city says it will provide updates as to when the water is safe.