Body pulled from Kzoo Co. lake; victim ID’d

PAVILION TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities have identified the man whose body was found in a Kalamazoo County lake Sunday night.

The body of 41-year-old Clifford Allen Ferree, of Portage, was found around 7:30 p.m. Sunday in Long Lake in Pavilion Township, near Portage, according to the Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office.

It comes a day after he went missing in the water around 4:30 p.m. Saturday.

The incident remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office. at 269.383.8746.

