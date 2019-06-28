Body of missing BC woman found in Grand River

ONONDAGA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A body found in the Grand River in Ingham County Tuesday has been identified as a Battle Creek woman who’s been missing for months.

The Ingham County Sheriff’s Office says through DNA, the medical examiner confirmed a body found in Onandaga Township south of Lansing is that of 22-year-old Savanna Paige Jacklin.

Jacklin was last in contact with her family Sept. 1, 2018, according to the National Missing and Unidentified Persons System. The sheriff’s office says Michigan State Police launched their investigation in March 2019 when she was reported missing.

Kayakers found Jacklin’s body in the river at Baldwin Park Tuesday evening and called 911, the Ingham County Sheriff’s Office says. The Capital Area Dive Team recovered her body.

Investigators are treating Jacklin’s death as suspicious for now. The sheriff’s office says it will help MSP in determining the circumstances surrounding her death.