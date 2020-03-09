Body found near Battle Creek ID’d; reward for info

EMMETT TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities say the body of a woman that was found southeast Battle Creek over the weekend had been burned.

Authorities on Monday identified her as Alison Sargent, 25, of Pennfield Township.

Investigators found her remains Saturday afternoon on East River Road between G Drive N and Raymond Road in Emmett Township.

She had been reported missing late Friday afternoon, the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office said. She was last seen leaving the Meijer on Columbia Avenue in Battle Creek around 12:40 a.m. Thursday. She was driving a black 2012 Dodge Journey with Michigan license plate JQ18V. The vehicle had a pink license plate frame and four stickers on the rear window.

Police say a $5,000 reward is being offered for information leading to an arrest and conviction. Anyone with information is asked to call Calhoun County Central Dispatch at 269.781.0911 or Silent Observer at 269.964.3888.

**Correction: A previous version of this article stated the body was found Sunday. It was actually found Saturday.