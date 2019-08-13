Boatyard Brewing in Kalamazoo to close

An undated photo shows the sign for Boatyard Brewing in Kalamazoo.

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — A Kalamazoo brewery is closing down.

Boatyard Brewing Company says it will serve its last beer Aug. 31.

“The economics of Kalamazoo’s brewing industry is ever-changing and while making great beers and creating an inviting atmosphere in which to enjoy them, sometimes it’s not enough,” the company stated in a Facebook post announcing the closure.

Boatyard Brewing said despite customer support, it’s been difficult to keep the Northside business viable, so investors decided to shut it down.

“Every beer shared with us helped shape the lives we now lead. You will always be with us,” the brewery said, thanking patrons and staff.

Boatyard Brewing’s final wish for fans: Go out and enjoy the “amazing beer scene in Kalamazoo” by supporting all of the local breweries.