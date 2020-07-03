BLM protest in Portage Saturday

PORTAGE, Mich. (WOOD) — Protesters will come out in Portage Saturday to call for racial justice.

They’re calling it the ‘Juneteenth in July’ or the ‘July 4th Blackout.’ Organizers say they’re calling for several changes, including the proper funding of schools, police to be defunded and the Louisville officers who shot Grand Rapids-native Breonna Taylor to be charged.

It starts at 3:30 p.m. and protesters will meet at the Crossroads Mall in the upper-level Sears parking lot. They’ll begin marching in the streets at 4 p.m.

Organizers ask that those attending wear a mask, follow social distancing guidelines and remain peaceful. It’s scheduled to end at 6 p.m.

Organizers also say since it will be extremely hot, they will have cold drinks available.

They also say you should bring a sign and they will have materials there for you to make one.