Black Lives Matter murals vandalized in Battle Creek

People clean off paint of vandalized Black Lives Matter murals in Battle Creek on Aug. 18, 2020.

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. (WOOD) — Artists and volunteers are working to clean up after the Black Lives Matter murals in Battle Creek were vandalized with white paint.

The murals along East Riverside Drive near East Dickman Road are painted on a wall at the site of an apartment build, which was destroyed by fire.

Color the Creek, the group that organized the project, says they have received an outpouring of support following the vandalism.

People clean off paint of vandalized Black Lives Matter murals in Battle Creek on Aug. 18, 2020.

Organizers say the vandalism occurred sometime overnight on Sunday, and they were notified around 7 p.m. Monday.

Forty to 50 people responded to clean off some of the paint and more people were back on Tuesday.

Sixteen artists were commissioned by the public arts initiative for the project, which was completed in June.

Color the Creek founder Justin Andert says police have been notified.

They are raising money to cover cleanup and restoration costs.

People can donate to the project online.