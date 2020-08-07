Black Lives Matter mural vandalized in Kalamazoo

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — The Black Lives Matter mural in downtown Kalamazoo was discovered vandalized Friday morning.

White paint was spread across several letters of the mural. News 8 found containers of white paint along the side of the road.

A look at all of the paint splattered on the #BlackLivesMatter mural in downtown Kalamazoo pic.twitter.com/3usEuC0QmW — Nick Ponton (@nick_ponton) August 7, 2020

The mural was a community project approved by the city that brought together artists and volunteers from Kalamazoo and West Michigan.

It was painted and completed on June 19and spans South Rose Street between West South Street and West Lovell Street.

The organizers say they were inspired by the mural painted near the White House.

Anyone with information is asked to call KDPS at 269.337.8139 or Silent Observer at 269.343.2100.