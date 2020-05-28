Binder Park Zoo to open Friday

NEWTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — In an email to members, Binder Park Zoo near Battle Creek said it will be opening at 9 a.m. Friday.

The zoo noted it will look a little different inside due to changes that have been made to keep guests, staff and animals safe.

Visitors are recommended to wear masks, practice social distancing, to wash their hands often and use hand sanitizer. The zoo is asking visitors to be patient as they wait in line and take turns at each animal exhibit.

The other changes at the zoo include:

There will be no goat or duck feedings.

There will be no face painting.

ZooKeeper Tails, Animal Encounters and Guided Tours will not be available.

Giraffe feeding will be available but face masks and hand sanitation will be required. Only guests who purchase lettuce snacks will be allowed on the Twiga Overlook deck and only three groups separated by a barrier at a time.

Only grab-and-go meals and snacks will be available at outdoor seating areas.

The Safari Gift Shop and Zawadi Traders are open with limited capacity.

The Z.O. & O. Train and Binda Conservation Carousel will not be operating.

The Wildnerness Trams will take guests to Wild Africa but with limited riders.

Binder Park Zoo is a nonprofit and, unlike most other zoos, does not receive funding from local taxes, making ticket sales even more crucial.