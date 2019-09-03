Billboards appeal for charges in Erik Cross cold case

A photo of billboard appealing for Attorney General Dana Nessel to file charges in the Erik Cross cold case. (Sept. 3, 2019)

VICKSBURG, Mich. (WOOD) — More than 36 years after Erik Cross’s death, a group in Kalamazoo County is hoping a new campaign will finally bring closure to the cold case.

Six new billboards will be put up in Kalamazoo, Cass and Ingham counties. Three will be in Kalamazoo with one in Vicksburg, one in Edwardsburg and one in Lansing.

An undated photo of Erik Cross.

The message shows Cross on the left with Attorney General Dana Nessel on the right, asking for her help with the case.

Cross died in June 1983. He was hit by a vehicle and killed walking home from a party in Brady Township near Vicksburg.

Julie Josuns, with the group Justice for Erik Cross, says the attorney general’s office received the investigation this winter and wants charges to be filed against several suspects.

“There has never been any justice for him,” Josuns said. “Never any peace for the family. They have to live all these years knowing that the people who did it walk amongst us freely. That’s a lot to deal with for them and it’s just not right.”

A spokesperson for Nessel said they understand and appreciates the group’s passion but have no further comment at this time.

Justice for Erik Cross has been collecting cans to raise money by using deposits from bottle returns.

“We are doing these can drives to finish off the last bit of paying for the billboards,” Josuns said.

A can drive is scheduled 5-7 p.m. Wednesday night at Stubby’s Smokehouse and Specialty Meats in Vicksburg.

“We’re looking for something to happen. We’re looking to Attorney General Nessel to take this case and prosecute it,” Josuns said.

The first billboard is scheduled to be installed Wednesday morning.