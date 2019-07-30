Bicyclist seriously injured in Kzoo Co. crash

COMSTOCK TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A bicyclist was injured after a crash in Kalamazoo County early Tuesday morning.

It happened shortly after 12 a.m. Tuesday near the intersection of Gull Road and N. Sprinkle Road in Comstock Township, east of Kalamazoo.

The bicyclist was taken to the hospital with serious injuries, according to a Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office news release.

The driver was not injuries, the release said.

Alcohol does not appear to be a factor in the crash, which the sheriff’s office says remains under investigation.