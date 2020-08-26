Bicyclist killed in crash in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities are investigating after a bicyclist was killed in a crash in Calhoun County.

The crash happened around 9:30 p.m. Tuesday on W. Dickman Road near Avenue A in Springfield.

The Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office said a westbound vehicle struck the bicyclist who was also heading westbound.

The bicyclist, a 70-year-old Battle Creek man, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the sheriff’s office.

Investigators say the bicyclist was partially in the roadway and the bike didn’t have any lights on it when it was struck.

Alcohol and speed do not appear to be factors in the crash.