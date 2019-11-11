Bell’s releases beer honoring military members

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — Bell’s Brewery marked Veterans Day with the release of a special beer.

A group of veterans and employees celebrated the new Goin’ Dark beer with a tapping ceremony at Bell’s Eccentric Cafe in Kalamazoo. Goin’ Dark is a Coffee Milk Stout inspired by the coffee many veterans drank while in the military.

The release is the third beer in a series celebrating diversity at the company. The beer was made by a group of 20 employees who have served in the military, continue to serve in the reserves or have family serving.

After the tapping, Vice President of Human Resources Carrie Yunker announced that Bell’s has been certified as a veteran-friendly employer by the Michigan Department of Military and Veterans Affairs.

“We had to sort of open the book a little bit and say here are the things we do specifically to support veterans,” Yunker said. “We had to kind of take a look at their recommendations and make some alterations.”

Bell’s Brewery is also partnering with Section Collection, a local nonprofit that helps veterans in need.

The beer is only available in Kalamazoo at the cafe or in bottles at the Bell’s General Store.