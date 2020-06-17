Bell’s Eccentric Café reopens Thursday with precautions

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — Bell’s Eccentric Café is reopening its garden and patio for dining on Thursday with several safety precautions to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Owners say all guests must be 21 and older and wear masks except when they are seated at their table.

Only one transaction, food and up to two beers, will be allowed per guest. Tables have been arranged to ensure proper social distance.

Owners say only one group, 10 people or fewer, will be allowed per table.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer ordered restaurants to shut down in-person dining amid the pandemic. Last week, restaurants and bars across the state have been allowed to reopen for dining with capacity limits.

More on the cafe’s safety precautions can be found here.