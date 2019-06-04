Bell’s Brewery adds features to Comstock tour

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — Bell’s says it’s expanding the tours of its brewery in Comstock Township.

Tour guests can explore the history of Bell’s with a new 50-foot timeline showing where it began and where it stands now.

Bell’s added more seating and a selfie station. It also brought in plaques about the history of fermenters that used to be at Stroh Brewery Co. in Detroit.

Tours are free and open to all ages. Samples are provided to those who are old enough to drink.

You can visit the Comstock brewery Wednesday through Sunday. You can also tour Bell’s original downtown Kalamazoo brewery on weekends.