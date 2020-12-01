BCPS to hold town hall on middle school bond proposal

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. (WOOD) — Battle Creek Public Schools is ready to share the next phase of their plan for middle schools during a town hall Tuesday.

The event will be held at 6 p.m. on Facebook.

This $40-million transformation bond would expand and renovate two Battle Creek middle schools — Springfield and Northwestern — affecting about 800 students.

It would convert them into service learning and performing arts academies, respectively, for more hands-on classes. The bond would include redone restrooms, secured entrances, upgraded classrooms and new facilities such as dance studios and auditoriums.

It’s understood that these changes to the learning environment won’t be for every family, so those wanting to stick with a more traditional approach still have that option.

“You get to decide how much you want to participate and what things you want to take advantage of,” said Kimberly Carter, superintendent of Battle Creek Public Schools. “So, we will make sure that all of our educational experiences are individualized and provide opportunities for students to do what meets their needs the best.”

The superintendent says the goal is getting the bond on the ballot next May with construction beginning in 2022, if it passes.