BCPD warns of impersonator claiming to be detective

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. (WOOD) — The Battle Creek Police Department is warning people of an impersonator pretending to be a detective.

Officers say several women, who are all realtors, were contacted Thursday by a man claiming to be Detective Todd Elliott.

The department does have an employee named Todd Elliot, who is a sergeant in charge of the detective bureau. However, he has not made any of these calls, and he doesn’t contact people about criminal matters in this way, police say.

The impersonator claimed the women were in legal trouble, had arrest warrants or missed court. He alluded to one woman he wanted to meet to take care of the issue. He made sexually suggestive comments to another woman, according to police.

The man called the women with what appeared to be a BCPD phone number, police say.

Police agencies will never ask for money over the phone to address warrants.

People who have received a call from someone claiming to be Elliot can verify it’s him at 269.966.3322.