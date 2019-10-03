BCPD: Suspicious man targeting teens at bus stops

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. (WOOD) — Battle Creek police are asking neighbors to keep an eye out for a suspicious man who has repeatedly tried to entice teenagers into his pickup truck.

Officers say the situation happened three times with three different teenagers. All of the incidents happened in the area of 20th Street between Goguac Street and West Territorial Road as the teens were walking to and from their bus stops.

The suspect is described as a white man who is about 40 years old with brown hair in a buzz cut. Police say he also has scruffy facial hair.

The man was last seen driving a very clean, newer white extended cab mid-size pickup truck, possibly a Chevrolet Colorado.

Anyone with information regarding the suspect is encouraged to contact the Battle Creek Police Department at 269.966.3322.