BCPD: Shot fired in road rage incident

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. (WOOD) — A woman faces attempted murder charges after allegedly shooting at a car during an apparent road rage incident, Battle Creek police say.

It happened around 8 p.m. Saturday near the intersection of Beckley Road and Capital Avenue. The circumstances leading up to the road rage incident have not yet been released, but the Battle Creek Police Department says it ended when a driver fired a shot at another car.

Neither of the two people in the second car were actually shot.

Officers soon spotted the suspect vehicle less than a mile away in the area of Glenn Cross Road and M-66. The driver, a 21-year-old, was pulled over and arrested.

Police say she threw the gun out of the car after the incident, but they found it. They also found ammunition in her car.

The driver, whose name was not released Saturday night, is being held on face two counts of attempted murder and weapons charges, BCPD said.