BATTLE CREEK, Mich. (WOOD) — Battle Creek police are looking for a man with dementia who went missing Monday afternoon.

John Cooper, 82, was described as a black man about 5-foot-8 and 180 pounds. He was last seen wearing khaki pants, a plaid shirt, a tan hat and a camouflage coat.

He was last seen around 5 p.m. on Upton Avenue near Angell Street.

Police say he may be confused because of his dementia.

If you see him or know where he may be, you’re asked to call 269.781.0911.