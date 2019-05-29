BCPD seeks man, woman after deadly shooting

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. (WOOD) — Police are looking for two people, one of whom is considered armed and dangerous, in connection a Monday homicide in Battle Creek.

The first person being sought is Randale Benjamin, 33, of Battle Creek. A repeat offender, he’s accused of open murder and weapons charges.

The shooting happened shortly after 3 a.m. Monday in the area of Capital Avenue near Poplar Avenue. The Battle Creek Police Department says the victim, a 42-year-old Battle Creek man, got into an argument with a woman, at which point another man opened fire. The victim was shot multiple times and died at the hospital.

BCPD says Benjamin, a tall black man with a stocky build, stands 6-foot-2 and weighs about 230 pounds. He has brown eyes and short black hair. He sometimes goes by Randale Reed.

He is believed to be with Brittany Nash, 29, of Battle Creek. She is considered a person of interest; at this point, police say she is only wanted for questioning. Nash, who is white, stands 5-foot-6 and weighs about 125 pounds. She has long, straight brown hair and brown eyes.

Authorities don’t have any information on what type of vehicle Benjamin and Nash may be in and don’t know where they might be.

Anyone who sees Benjamin is asked to call 911. Don’t approach him. If you have information about where he or Nash may be, you’re asked to call Battle Creek police at 269.966.3322 or Silent Observer at 269.964.3888.