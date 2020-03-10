BCPD: Man wanted for questioning about Sunday shooting

An undated photo of Frederic Dimas. (Courtesy of the Battle Creek Police Department)

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities are looking to question a 28-year-old man regarding a shooting in Battle Creek.

Police say they are looking for Frederic (Freddie) Dimas. He is believed to be in the Battle Creek area.

The shooting happened shortly after 6 a.m. Sunday at West Rittenhouse Avenue, near Caroline Street.

When they arrived, officers say they found a 34-year-old man with a single gunshot wound. The man was taken to the hospital and later released, according to the Battle Creek Police Department.

Police have identified three men as suspects in the shooting. One of the men was arrested on Academy Street shortly after the shooting. Officers say they are still searching for two male suspects.