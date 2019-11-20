BCPD: Man hurt after being assaulted with hammer

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. (WOOD) — Battle Creek officers say they are looking for a 50-year-old man who assaulted another man with a hammer.

Police were alerted to the incident around 3:40 p.m. Monday.

Officers say they were told the argument was over money.

The victim, a 56-year-old man, showed up to a hospital with head and body injuries. He is doing OK, but was still in the hospital as of Wednesday, according to the Battle Creek Police Department.

Anyone with information is asked to call BCPD at 269.966.3322 or Silent Observer at 269.964.3888.