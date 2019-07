BATTLE CREEK, Mich. (WOOD) — A man was killed in Battle Creek Sunday afternoon when a tree fell on the boat he was in.

It happened around 3 p.m. on the northwest side of Goguac Lake. The Battle Creek Police Department said the man and several other people were inside a boat that was docked along Sunnyside Drive.

Police said none of the other people were hurt when the tree suddenly fell on the boat.

The man’s name wasn’t released, but police said he was a 30-year-old from Battle Creek.