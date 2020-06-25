BCPD looks for car seen night of double homicide

A courtesy photo of a vehicle seen the night of a double homicide in Battle Creek on June 16, 2020. (Battle Creek Police Department)A courtesy photo of a vehicle seen the night of a double homicide in Battle Creek on June 16, 2020. (Battle Creek Police Department)

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. (WOOD) — Battle Creek officers are looking for a vehicle seen on the night of a double homicide.

The shooting happened around 12:30 a.m. June 16 on Rittenhouse Avenue between Washington and Meachem avenues. Police say the victims, 23-year-old Diamond King and 30-year-old Leon Jackson, were killed in the shooting.

Thursday, officers say a silver or gray older model Dodge Durango was seen driving through the back alley behind Rittenhouse Avenue. It is believed to have a black or dark-colored driver’s door.

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of the vehicle or know who owns that matches the description is asked to call dispatch at 269.781.0911 or Silent Observer at 269.964.3888.