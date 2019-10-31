BCPD look for person wanted for questioning in death

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. (WOOD) — Officers are looking for Demarko Young, who is wanted for questioning in relation to a Battle Creek shooting death of 23-year-old Elijah Williams.

Authorities say Williams was shot in the torso early Saturday morning at a house party on Northside Drive.

Officers said that an argument broke out at the party and several men started fighting. Eventually, the fight led to two people shooting at each other, police say.

A courtesy undated photo of Elijah Williams.

Williams was hit in the crossfire and later died in the hospital, police say.

This week, 22-year-old Xavier Kellie-Sims of Battle Creek was charged with open murder and felony firearm possession in the death.

Officers previously said they are looking for a person of interest.

Anyone with information is asked to call Battle Creek Police 269.781.0911 or Silent Observer at 269.964.3338.