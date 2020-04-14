BCPD: Homicide suspect in hospital after crash

Battle Creek police at Silver Star Apartments on April 12, 2020, to investigate suspicious deaths. (Courtesy Dawn Ricketts)

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. (WOOD) — A suspect in a double Battle Creek homicide is in the hospital after a road rage incident, police say.

Officers say 62-year-old Fred Bissel and 41-year-old Jason Dush were stabbed to death at the Silver Star Apartments, a complex for veterans, on Clark Road north of W. Dickman Road. A resident found their bodies around 4:30 p.m. Sunday.

The suspect has been identified as 56-year-old Kenneth Hoskins of South Bend, Indiana, according to Battle Creek Police Det. Sgt. Joel Case.

Case says Hoskins came into police custody after being injured in an incident involving a crash with a semi-truck on westbound I-94 near the Business Loop exit around 4 p.m. in Kalamazoo County’s Comstock Township.

Hoskins attacked the semi-truck driver and tried stealing the truck, police say.

Investigators say they believe Hoskins had already stabbed the two men at the apartment complex before the road rage incident.

BCPD says Hoskins remains at the hospital, where he is being treated for injuries from the crash.