BCPD continues search for missing siblings

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. (WOOD) — The Battle Creek Police Department is trying to find a missing brother and sister.

Battle Creek Police officers have been trying to track down 7-year-old Bentley Dunkelberger and 9-year-old Karley Dunkelberger after being contacted by Children’s Protective Services, according to Sgt. Chad Fickle.

“This all started to come about late last week,” Fickle said. “There were some concerns because the children hadn’t been in school, and we had attempted a couple of welfare checks at the residence with no luck.”

They were last seen with their parents on the northwest side of Battle Creek in a 2013 Black Kia Sorrento SUV.

“No one involved in the investigation has seen the children since the ninth and appointments with Health and Human Services that were scheduled after that were canceled by the family,” Fickle said.

Officers have issued an Endangered Missing Advisory for the siblings, which they say is a step below an Amber Alert because of the level of concern regarding the parents.

“Drug use, some mental health issues within the family, nothing to indicate there’s been previous abuse towards the children,” Fickle said. “But the fact that the family is unable or unwilling to follow the simple instructions that were laid out to maintain their family is concerning.”

Court documents show there is a pending child neglect case concerning the two children.

“Based on the family dynamic and the situation and court orders that are in place, they are required to stay in contact with DHS, and that’s not happening,” Fickle said.

Bentley is 3 feet, 8 inches tall and 46 pounds. He sometimes wears glasses and speaks with a stutter.

Karley is 3 feet, 10 inches tall and 61 pounds. She has blonde curly hair and has autism.

“Everybody sees the news, and these usually end one of two ways,” Fickle said. “They’re either found fine and it’s blown way out of proportion or it’s catastrophically different.”

If you think you have seen Bentley or Karley, contact the Battle Creek Police Department at 269.966.3375.