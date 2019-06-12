BC targeted by unlicensed vendors after hail storm

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. (WOOD) — In the wake of a hail storm, some Battle Creek residents are being targeted by unlicensed individuals looking for work.

Earlier this month, Battle Creek was hit by a hail storm that damaged homes and vehicles.

Since then, city officials say they have received calls about people going door-to-door, soliciting work in areas affected by the storm.

The city says a vendor’s permit is required for folks to sell their products and services door-to-door. Currently, no construction contractors are holding a valid permit through the city, according to a news release.

City staff says any active vendors will have an identification badge issued by the city clerk and residents should ask for identification from anyone who claims to be a licensed vendor.

More information about the permitting process can be found online.

If someone comes to your door and causes concern, call the Battle Creek Police Department at 269.781.0911.