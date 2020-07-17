BCPD chief: 4 with COVID were working murder case

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. (WOOD) — The Battle Creek police station is closed to the public after four employees tested for COVID-19 this week.

The police station, located at 34 N Division Street, closed at noon Friday. The Battle Creek Police Department noted that the closure will not impact the department’s response to 911 calls.

BCPD Chief Jim Blocker told News 8 all four of the people who tested positive for the virus were working on the investigation into the disappearance of Amber Griffin, believed murdered by her boyfriend. Blocker said the illnesses will not impact the investigation.

The four employees are self-isolating at home and Blocker said they are doing “quite well.”

The Calhoun County Health Department is contact tracing and testing those who may have come in contact with staff who tested positive for the coronavirus.

Blocker told News 8 the entire department is not being tested so as not to overwhelm the local testing infrastructure, which he said is still limited.

“We want to do our part to protect the health and safety of our employees, and the public,” the chief wrote in a news release. “We will close our building to the public to make sure we limit any potential exposure to the virus.”

The police department is telling residents who have an emergency to call 911 and call 269.781.0911 for non-emergencies.