BC police searching for missing woman

Delores Estella Hall from Battle Creek is missing, according to police.

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. (WOOD) — Police are searching for Delores Estella Hall, last seen in the area of M-66 and White Rabbitt Road.

Battle Creek police were contacted by the family of the missing 80-year-old woman saying they received a call from her shortly after 5 a.m. Saturday morning frantically indicating she had been driving around for hours unable to find her way home.

According to authorities, Hall lives in the Verona neighborhood and is described as a white female, 5’5″, 135 lbs with white hair and brown eyes. Police do not have a clothing description of Hall at this time.

Police said Hall appears to be suffering from the beginning stages of Dementia and is possibly driving north on M-66 towards the Six Lakes area according to her phone location.

Hall is driving a tan 2004 Ford Windstar with a Michigan license plate reading CQU799.

Anyone with information on Delores Estella Hall is asked to contact the Calhoun County Central Dispatch Authority at 269.781.0911.

