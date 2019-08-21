BC Police: Pregnant 12-year-old shoved by 20-year-old

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. (WOOD) — Battle Creek officers say a 20-year-old man shoved a pregnant 12-year-old into a fence on Friday.

The girl says the 20-year-old is the father of her baby, according to the Battle Creek Police Department.

Police say she was walking with her brother and his girlfriend at the time of the assault.

The 20-year-old suspect allegedly said to her that he was “going to make her lose this baby,” police say.

The girl received minor injuries, police say.

Authorities said a sexual assault investigation began back in June between the 20-year-old and 12-year-old, but charges have not been filed in that investigation.

Police say the sexual assault investigation is separate from the assault.

Authorities say the sexual assault investigation is still ongoing.

Charges have been filed for the assault, police say. On Wednesday morning, the suspect turned himself into the BCPD.

He was taken into custody and lodged at the Calhoun County Jail on misdemeanor assault charges. The suspect is cooperating in the investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call BCPD at 269.966.3375 or Silent Observer at 269.781.9700.