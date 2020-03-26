BC offers emergency repairs to some homeowners

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. (WOOD) — Battle Creek is helping some homeowners needing to address emergency repairs during Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s stay-at-home order.

Officials say it will assist low to moderate-income homeowners to address emergency repairs that restore water, electrical, or heat service. Staff will consider other repairs on a case-by-case basis.

The city notes the ability to offer this service is based on how many contractors are available to work.

While the order is in place, the city says it will cover all emergency repair costs.

Officials say the goal is to allow people to follow Whitmer’s order to stay at home except under certain circumstances until April 13.

To be eligible for the program, you must meet these requirements:

Own and live in the home for which you are seeking emergency repair assistance, and the home is within the Battle Creek city limits.

The home is not being purchased on land contract terms.

Property taxes are not in forfeiture (a year or more late).

There is a current homeowner insurance policy.

The city notes people must be at or below these incomes compared to household sizes:

1 person – $35,950

2 people – $41,100

3 people – $46,250

4 people – $51,350

5 people – $55,500

6 people – $59,600

7 people – $63,700

8 people – $67,800

The application for the program can be found online.