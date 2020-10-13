BC man dies after being shot with crossbow

ARVON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJMN) — The Baraga County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an incident where a man was shot by a crossbow and later died from his injuries.

According to the sheriff’s office, the incident happened at 8:30 a.m. Oct. 6 in the Upper Peninsula.

Ross Leo Fruin of Battle Creek was at Baraga County Memorial Hospital after being shot with a crossbow by a man from Dowling, police say.

Fruin was then taken from Baraga to UP Health Systems Marquette, where the sheriff’s office says he later died.

The Dowling man was cited for careless, reckless, negligent use of a bow and arrow causing injury or death, police say.

The Baraga County Sheriff’s Office is still investigating.