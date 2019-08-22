BC man accused of impregnating, shoving 12-year-old

An undated booking photo of Dawson Tyler Burk of Battle Creek. (Courtesy of the Calhoun County)

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. (WOOD) — A 20-year-old man accused of impregnating and shoving a 12-year-old was arraigned Thursday in two different cases.

Authorities say Dawson Tyler Burk of Battle Creek pushed the pregnant 12-year-old into a fence on Friday. The girl says Burk is the father of her baby, police say.

The girl was walking with her brother and his girlfriend at the time of the assault, according to the Battle Creek Police Department.

Burk allegedly said to her that he was “going to make her lose this baby,” police say.

Authorities say the girl received minor injuries.

In that case, Burk faces an aggravated assault charge.

Police say they began a sexual assault investigation between Burk and the 12-year-old back in June.

Authorities say that investigation is separate from the assault case.

In the sexual assault case, Burk faces two counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct. If convicted of a CSC charge, he could face a life sentence and would serve a minimum of 25 years in prison.