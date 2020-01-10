BC firefighter off job after arm hurt in house fire

Closings & Delays
Kalamazoo and Battle Creek

by: WOODTV.com staff

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. (WOOD) — A floor gave way during a Friday morning house fire in Battle Creek, causing some injuries to firefighters.

One of the firefighters is off duty with an arm injury. Two others sustained injuries so minor they didn’t need medical attention.

The fire broke out before 5:15 a.m. on Keith Drive west of North Avenue, the Battle Creek Fire Department says. No one was in the house at the time. The fire ultimately spread to the basement, main floor and attic, but crews were able to extinguish it fairly quickly.

Authorities didn’t immediately have a monetary estimate of the damage, but said it was extensive.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

