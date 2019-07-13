Battle Creek woman shot in leg, expected to be OK

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. (WOOD) — A Battle Creek woman was taken to the hospital after being shot in the leg during a party Friday night.

The Battle Creek Police Department said officers were responding to a report of shots fired in the 100 block of Vale Street around 10 p.m. when they found a woman with a gunshot wound to the leg.

The woman said that an uninvited male showed up to the party and began arguing with another male. The uninvited male then fired several rounds.

It wasn’t until she had ran and hid behind a parked vehicle near the residence that the woman realized she had been wounded in the leg.

She was taken to Bronson Battle Creek Hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

Police are not releasing further information as the incident remains under investigation by the Battle Creek Police Department Detective Bureau. Anyone with information is asked to contact BCPD at (269) 966-3322.