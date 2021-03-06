Battle Creek woman dies a month after 114th birthday

Ellen Goodwill of Battle Creek is preparing to celebrate her 113th birthday. (Jan. 31, 2020)

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. (AP) — A Battle Creek woman who was 114 years old has died.

Ellen Goodwill was considered to be Michigan’s oldest resident. The Battle Creek Enquirer cites the Gerontology Research Group, which keeps track of supercentenarians who reach 110.

Goodwill died Tuesday, a month after celebrating her 114th birthday.

An undated courtesy image of Ellen Goodwill.

Sharon Miller says her friend was a “lady of grace.”

Goodwill was born Ellen Lear in 1907 near Paris, Kentucky. She settled in Battle Creek where her husband was being treated for injuries from World War II.

She lived at Advantage Living Center in Battle Creek, where News 8 interviewed her in January 2020 as she celebrated her 113th birthday.

—News 8 contributed to this report.