Battle Creek water tests results expected Thursday

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. (WOOD) — Customers on the Battle Creek water system remain under a boil water advisory following a water main break.

In addition to Battle Creek residents, people in the city of Springfield and Bedford, Emmett, Leroy, and Pennfield Townships are being affected.

Around 7 p.m. Tuesday, employees noticed a sudden loss of pressure at a pumping station and started getting calls about service issues. The source of the problem — a water main break in the area of McCamly Street and Dickman Road — was isolated around 8:15 p.m. Workers had it repaired around 2 a.m. Wednesday.

Crews then took samples to send in for testing to make sure no bacteria entered the system when the pressure dropped.

“I have to give a lot of kudos to our (Department of Public Works) crews who were there all night, making sure they found where the leak was and then be able to repair it to get tests off by 4:30 in the morning,” Battle Creek City Manager Rebecca Fleury said.

The city is expecting to receive the results of the water test by 5 a.m. Thursday. They will determine if the advisory can be lifted or if it will have to be extended.

Crews finished filling in the street where the break happened late Wednesday afternoon, but permanent repairs to the roadway won’t happen until the spring.

Crews working to repair a water main break in Battle Creek. (Feb. 18, 2020)

