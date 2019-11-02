Deputies: Battle Creek teen flees, hits MSP cruiser

MARSHALL, Mich. (WOOD) — A Battle Creek teen is in custody after fleeing from deputies and striking a state police patrol vehicle. authorities say.

The Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office says deputies looking for a stolen car found it on the westbound off-ramp of I-94 near Marshall.

Deputies attempted a traffic stop at Old 27 N and I-94, but say the 17-year-old male driver took off and reentered the highway.

Two Michigan State Police troopers joined the chase and converged on the stolen car, forcing the driver to enter and reenter the roadway then crash into one of the trooper’s vehicles. The trooper was not hurt.

Authorities say the driver again left the roadway and crashed the vehicle, causing it to roll over.

The teen was taken to the Calhoun County Jail for fleeing and eluding. He also has an outstanding warrant for a weapons offence and is expected to face additional charges for theft.