Battle Creek schools approve $45M proposal for May ballot

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. (WOOD) — Battle Creek Public Schools board members on Monday approved a $45 million bond proposal to renovate two middle schools.

The proposal will now be submitted to the Michigan Department of Treasury by Jan. 6 so that it can be on the May 2021 ballot, the district says.

The proposal would convert Northwestern Middle School into a K-8 visual and performing arts academy. It would also complete building renovations at Springfield Middle School.

District leaders say they’re still in the early stages of planning and are seeking input from the community through several methods including surveys and focus groups.

Community members interested in providing feedback can complete an online form.

If approved on the ballot, leaders say construction is planned to start in the summer of 2021 with a goal to reopen in the fall of 2022.