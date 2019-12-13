Battle Creek preparing for Trump, Pence rally Kalamazoo and Battle Creek

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. (WOOD) — City officials are preparing for President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence’s visit to Battle Creek on Wednesday. More than 10,000 people are expected to visit the city for the 7 p.m. rally at Kellogg Arena. City leaders are expecting the number of people will exceed the arena’s capacity. Festival Market Square will be used as an overflow area for people who cannot get inside. Parking restrictions begin at 5 p.m. Tuesday and expand as it gets closer to the event. The city released the following areas where people cannot park beginning at 5 p.m. Tuesday: Full Blast (35 Hamblin Ave.), both sides of the building.

Wave Square, at McCamly and Jackson streets.

Riverwalk Centre parking ramp.

Hamblin Avenue parking ramp.

The following roads will see temporary closures so drivers should be prepared for the possibility of delays at:

Helmer Road

Dickman Road

Washington Avenue

I-94

M-66

Capital Avenue SW will experience short, intermittent closures, but it will mostly remain open.

The former Kmart site, near Capital Avenue SW and Dickman Road, will be parking for people attending the rally with a handicapped placard or plate. A shuttle will be available for people in this lot to the arena starting at 1:45 p.m. Wednesday.

City facilities will be running regular business hours, but the Full Blast recreation center will be closed on the day of the event.

There are several transit route changes and delays for the event, including the downtown stops listed below, which will not be serviced at the time when detours are in place. More information can be found online.

Capital N.E. near Kellogg Foundation (4N)

Capital N.E. across from playground (3E)

Capital N.E. and Van Buren near Willard Library (4N)

Hamblin at Carlyle (1W)(3W)

Hamblin near Kellogg Institute (3E)

Hamblin and Monroe (WKKI Parking Lot) (4N)

McCamily at W. Michigan (2E) (3W)

McCamily near Clara’s on the River (2E)

Michigan and Capital – Kellogg Foundation (3E)

Michigan and Division – First United Methodist Church (3E)

City residents will also need to put their trash or recycling bins out an hour earlier on Wednesday because of the event. The bins need to be out before 5 a.m. on the day of the rally.

Deputy Police Chief Jim Grafton says his department is doing everything it can to prepare.

“It’s all hands on deck. All available resources are being utilized during this one-day event. In preparation, we understand that we can only do so much and that’s why we have reached out to other agencies and other agencies have come to us and said we’re offering folks to you,” Grafton said.

The city recommends people check for road closures and parking restrictions before they head downtown.