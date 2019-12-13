Battle Creek preparing for Trump, Pence rally

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. (WOOD) — City officials are preparing for President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence’s visit to Battle Creek on Wednesday.
More than 10,000 people are expected to visit the city for the 7 p.m. rally at Kellogg Arena.
City leaders are expecting the number of people will exceed the arena’s capacity. Festival Market Square will be used as an overflow area for people who cannot get inside.
Parking restrictions begin at 5 p.m. Tuesday and expand as it gets closer to the event.
The city released the following areas where people cannot park beginning at 5 p.m. Tuesday:
- Full Blast (35 Hamblin Ave.), both sides of the building.
- Wave Square, at McCamly and Jackson streets.
- Riverwalk Centre parking ramp.
- Hamblin Avenue parking ramp.