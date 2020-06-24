Battle Creek police search for missing woman

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities in Calhoun County are searching for a missing woman.

The Battle Creek Police Department is asking for the public’s help finding 27-year-old Amber Griffin. She is described as being around 5-foot-3 and 155 pounds.

Griffin was last seen at a house in Bedford Township, north of Battle Creek, on Monday, according to a BCPD news release.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call the Battle Creek Police Department at 269.781.0911 or Calhoun County Dispatch at 269.788.0911.